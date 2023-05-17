Jurors continue deliberations in Columbus shooting trial
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A jury is deliberating a Columbus shooting case.
Jurors started deliberations after closing testimony wrapped up this afternoon.
Davonta Wells was charged with shooting into a dwelling and felon in possession of a handgun.
The reported shooting happened in April 2020 on Byrnes Circle.
Wells was accused of shooting a home.
At the time investigators believed a domestic situation led to the gunfire.
He is being prosecuted as a habitual offender.
We will update this story when the jury reaches a verdict.
