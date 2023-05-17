Jurors continue deliberations in Columbus shooting trial

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A jury is deliberating a Columbus shooting case.

Jurors started deliberations after closing testimony wrapped up this afternoon.

Davonta Wells was charged with shooting into a dwelling and felon in possession of a handgun.

The reported shooting happened in April 2020 on Byrnes Circle.

Wells was accused of shooting a home.

At the time investigators believed a domestic situation led to the gunfire.

He is being prosecuted as a habitual offender.

We will update this story when the jury reaches a verdict.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter