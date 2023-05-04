Jurors deliberate on murder trial involving Starkville teenager

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Jurors are deliberating the fate of a Starkville teenager in connection to a deadly shooting.

Aviante Jordan was 16 when he was arrested and charged with murder in 2019.

The shooting happened that November at Brookville Garden apartments.

23-year-old Laterrence Dewon McCarter was found dead at the scene.

Testimony in this murder trial started earlier this week.

Jurors have been deliberating the case since late this morning.

