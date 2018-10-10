Jurors Deliberating In Monroe Murder Trial

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – A jury is deliberating the fate of an Alabama man accused in a Monroe County homicide.

Prosecutors gave their closing arguments on Wednesday afternoon in Aberdeen.

Stanley Pace, of Pell City, Alabama, is charge in the stabbing death of Ronny Duke, 43, of Amory.

Duke’s body was found near Hatley back in January 2016.

At the time, Monroe County Sheriff Cecil Cantrell told WCBI that the two men had been drinking when they got into an argument.

Cantrell says Pace chased Duke out of a mobile home, and stabbed him multiple times with a replica of a civil war sword.