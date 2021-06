COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Jurors have been selected for a Noxubee County Murder trial.

Marcus Gardner allegedly shot his girlfriend, Chelsea Pace, to death at their home back in August of 2017.

That’s according to the Noxubee County Sheriff’s Department.

Pace’s four-year-old son was injured in the gunfire.

A mistrial was declared back in March because not enough jurors showed up to jury duty.

Jurors are required to report or give the court advance notice their absence.