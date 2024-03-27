Jurors hear day two of testimony in Noxubee County murder trial

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Noxubee County jurors heard a second day of testimony in the murder trial of Henry Benamon.

The state continued to present its case.

Prosecutors called investigators from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and a Deputy U.S. Marshal to the stand.

Members of the media also presented testimony.

Benamon is accused of killing Macon resident Lisa Brooks in July of 2021.

He is charged with Murder and Possession of a Weapon by a convicted felon.

Circuit Court Judge Michelle Easterling is presiding over the trial.

That trial is expected to last the rest of the week.

