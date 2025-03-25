Jury finds man guilty of manslaughter in Macon

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – A Noxubee County manslaughter trial may have taken 5 years to get to court, but it was over in 2 days.

Now, a Noxubee County man will be spending the next 15 years in prison.

A Noxubee County jury found Demarcqueis Clark guilty of Manslaughter in the December 2019 shooting death of Jemarcus Taylor.

The shooting happened outside the Airport Food Mart in Noxubee County.

A jury was picked, and testimony began on Monday, March 24. Testimony continued today, March 25, and the jury began deliberations early this afternoon.

They returned their verdict before 3 pm.

Judge Jay Howard sentenced Clark to 20 years with five suspended, for a total of 15 to serve.

He will also serve five years of probation after his release.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.