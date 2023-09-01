Jury finds Wayne Fraser guilty of manslaughter, sentenced to 20 years

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The man accused of shooting and killing his wife was found guilty.

Jurors took about three hours to find Wayne Fraser guilty of manslaughter.

He was sentenced to the maximum of 20 years in prison.

Fraser killed his wife, Natalie Ryan-Fraser, at a Caledonia apartment in December 2021.

Ryan-Fraser was in Caledonia visiting her husband, who was working in the area at the time.

