Jury indicts woman accused of hit and run in Oktibbeha County

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A woman accused of hitting another woman with a vehicle was indicted.

Destiny Mack was indicted by an Oktibbeha County grand jury for aggravated assault.

The incident happened in November 2023 at the intersection of Blackjack and Blair Roads.

Deputies found the reported victim lying on the road.

Witnesses told law enforcement a vehicle hit the victim and drove away.

At the time, investigators told WCBI that Mack and the victim knew each other.

A trial date for Mack has not been set.

