Jury indicts woman accused of killing husband on Facebook Live

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An indictment has been issued by a Lowndes County grand jury against the woman accused of killing her husband on Facebook Live.

Kadejah Brown was charged with murder for allegedly shooting her husband at Greentree Apartments back in March.

A trial date has not been set.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said Kadejah Brown and her husband, 28-year-old Jeremy Brown, had been arguing the night before the shooting. The sheriff told WCBI that Jeremy Brown was allegedly trying to leave the apartment the next morning and defuse the situation before being shot.

The shooting occurred on a Facebook live stream.

