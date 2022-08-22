Jury selection began Monday in a Columbus murder trial

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Jury selection began Monday morning in a Columbus murder trial.

Jatavis Williams was indicted for murder.

He’s accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Tarcari Walker.

The gunfire happened near the intersection of 22nd Street and 7th Avenue North on November 9, 2020.

Investigators believe Walker was shot in the street and ran onto the front porch of a nearby home.

He died at the scene.

At the time, Columbus police told WCBI they believed Walker and the suspect knew each other, since Walker walked up to the Jeep and then got into an argument.

The trial could take all week to complete.