Jury selection begins for 2021 shooting case in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – One of the men accused in a December 2021 shooting in the parking lot of an East Columbus shopping center is one step closer to trial.

Jury selection began Tuesday in the case of Demarcqueis Clark. Clark is standing trial this week for three counts of Aggravated Assault with a Weapon, one count of Shooting into a Business, and three counts of Felony Malicious Mischief.

The charges stem from the December 28 shooting in the parking lot of a shopping center behind the East Columbus McDonald’s.

Clark was accused of shooting at three men, as well as firing into the Smoke Shop and damaging three vehicles in the parking lot with gunfire.

At the time, Clark was out on bond on a 2020 Manslaughter charge in Noxubee County.

Opening arguments are set to begin once a jury is empaneled. Judge Jay Howard is presiding.

