Jury selection begins for first-degree murder trial in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Jury selection begins in a Lowndes County murder trial.
Bobby Childs Jr. is facing a first-degree murder charge.
The deadly shooting happened in December 2022 on Jess Lyons Road.
55-year-old Julius Wilson was shot in the upper part of the body.
At the time, witnesses told investigators Childs was arguing with a female at an apartment complex. A child then called a family member who drove to the apartment.
That’s when deputies believe Wilson and Childs started arguing, and that led to the gunfire.
No official word on when testimony could begin.