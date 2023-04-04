Jury selection begins for murder trial in West Point

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Jury selection began Tuesday in a West Point murder trial.

Octavius Collins was indicted for the November 2020 shooting.

He’s accused of killing 43-year-old James Roberson on Thanksgiving morning.

The jury selection process started Tuesday morning and testimony is expected to continue the rest of the week.

Investigators said the shooting happened at Windale Apartments.

At the time, West Point police told WCBI there was an alcohol-fueled argument before the gunfire started.

Collins was dating Roberson’s sister at the time of the shooting.

