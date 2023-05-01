Jury selection begins for Oktibbeha County murder trial

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Jury selection began in round two of an Oktibbeha County murder trial.

James Dustin Nixon was charged with first-degree murder.

In July of last year, Judge Jim Kitchens declared a mistrial.

The decision came after learning the State Medical Examiner’s office had evidence that neither the defense nor the district attorney’s office had access to prior to the trial.

Nixon was accused of killing 26-year-old Shawn Stricklin back in 2018.

Jurors not selected for this trial will be in contention to serve on another unrelated murder trial.

