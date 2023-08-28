Jury selection begins in Lowndes County murder trial

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Jury selection began in a Lowndes County murder trial.

Wayne Fraser was accused of killing his wife, Natalie Ryan-Fraser, in December 2021.

There was a shooting at the Cedar Street apartment in Caledonia where Wayne Fraser was staying.

He had a job in the area and lived here part-time.

Deputies also recovered a gun at the scene.

Natalie Ryan-Fraser was a professor at Angelo State University.

Testimony could begin tomorrow.

