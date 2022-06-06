Jury selection begins in Lowndes County triple murder trial

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Jury selection begins in a Lowndes County triple murder trial.

Clark Allen Jr. is charged was indicted for murder in the shooting deaths of three people on Mobile Street in Artesia.

The shooting happened in January 2018.

Demario Snell, Mauricio Nance, and Tyshun Fields were all killed.

At the time, investigators say drugs were a factor in the crime.

However, an exact motive was never released.

The murder trial is expected to continue for the rest of the week.