Jury selection opening statements begin in Louisville murder trial

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Jury selection opening statements begin today in a Louisville murder trial.

Marquis Davis and Jamari Walker are charged with murder.

The men were arrested in May 2021 in Kemper County.

They are being tried at the same time.

The deadly shooting happened on Alice Circle on May 2, 2021.

Sam Jones and Roman Mosely both died after being shot.

Several homes were also damaged in the shootout.

The trial is expected to continue through the week.

