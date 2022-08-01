Jury selections begin for Columbus murder trial

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Jury selection began Monday in a Columbus murder trial.

Curtis Lathan was scheduled to go to trial earlier this year but investigators made another arrest in the case just before that trial was scheduled to start.

Lathan was indicted on a second-degree murder charge.

The trial is expected to continue through the week.

Lathan is accused of killing 16-year-old Arykah White outside of a birthday party at the Propst Park Community Activity Center in July 2019.

Investigators believe there was an argument before White was shot and killed, who was an innocent bystander.

Qadrecius Gandy was arrested a few months ago in connection with the case and charged with conspiracy to commit a felony.