COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Jury selection begins in a Lowndes County sexual battery case.

Ryan Scott Perrigin was indicted on two counts of sexual battery.

Prosecutors are accusing Perrigin of having sex with a 12-year-old back in July and August of 2019.

Perrigin was 40 years old when he was arrested by Lowndes County investigators in 2019.

Testimony will begin once jurors are selected.