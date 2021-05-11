Jury selections have begun in a Columbus murder trial

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Jury selection begins in a Columbus murder trial.

Aaron Mitchell was arrested shortly after the August 2019 shooting.

A grand jury later indicted him on the charge of murder.

At that time bond was set at one hundred thousand dollars.

The shooting happened in the early morning hours on 22nd Street South.

28-year-old Marty Christopher Moore was shot multiple times and later died at Baptist Golden Triangle.

At the time, Police Chief Fred Shelton says there was an argument before the gunfire started.