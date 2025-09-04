Justin Coggins found guilty for manslaughter in Lowndes Co.

gavel court trial

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A jury has found a Lowndes County man guilty of manslaughter.

Jurors returned the verdict a short time ago in Lowndes County Circuit Court.

Justin Coggins took the stand on September 4 as his attorneys presented his side of the events of May 21, 2022.

Coggins was accused of shooting and killing his mother’s fiancé, 33-year-old Dustin Hoffpauir.

The shooting happened on Richards Lane in Caledonia, just hours after Coggins graduated from high school.

Hoffpauir died at the scene.

Sentencing is scheduled for tomorrow.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X