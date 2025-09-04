Justin Coggins found guilty for manslaughter in Lowndes Co.
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A jury has found a Lowndes County man guilty of manslaughter.
Jurors returned the verdict a short time ago in Lowndes County Circuit Court.
Justin Coggins took the stand on September 4 as his attorneys presented his side of the events of May 21, 2022.
Coggins was accused of shooting and killing his mother’s fiancé, 33-year-old Dustin Hoffpauir.
The shooting happened on Richards Lane in Caledonia, just hours after Coggins graduated from high school.
Hoffpauir died at the scene.
Sentencing is scheduled for tomorrow.