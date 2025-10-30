Justin Martin recognized as Columbus Firefighter of the Year

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus Firefighter is being recognized by his peers and his community for his hard work and dedication to the job.

Justin Martin was named Firefighter of the Year for Columbus.

The Columbus Exchange Club presented the award at today’s meeting. The honor is voted on by firefighters with the Columbus Fire and Rescue.

Martin is an Engineer with the department.

He says the job requires a variety of different skills and training.

He says family helps keep him going, both at home and at the firehouse.

“This award is special to me, because not only is it important to me, it’s important to my Engine Company. It’s not just me who gets this award. It’s my whole crew that gets it, because we’re a team,” said Martin.

On average, Martin and his fellow firefighters spend 11 to 13 twenty-four-hour shifts together each month.

