Juvenile arrested after threatening other juvenile with a gun in Caledonia

CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies made an arrest after a frightening and disturbing video made the rounds on social media.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said a juvenile was charged after the video surfaced of the suspect pointing a gun and threatening another juvenile.

The incident reportedly happened this past weekend in Caledonia.

Hawkins told WCBI that the deputies acted quickly to make the arrest and seize the gun. No injuries were reported.

The misdemeanor charge is being handled in youth court. Hawkins did not disclose the exact charge.

Because the case is being handled in youth court, information is limited on what can be released publicly.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.