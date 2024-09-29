Juvenile charged with multiple counts of Auto Burglary

The Columbus Police Department responded to the 1100 block of 6th Street North in reference to a vehicle burglary on Friday, Sept. 26, around 2:10 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus Police Department responded to the 1100 block of 6th Street North about a vehicle burglary on Friday, Sept. 26, around 2:10 a.m.

The victim pointed at a Black male dressed in all black at the intersection down the street.

The unidentified male ran when officers approached.

With the help of Lowndes County Sherriff’s Office the juvenile was arrested.

He is charged with multiple counts of Auto Burglary and Theft of a Motor Vehicle.

He was taken to Lowndes County Juvenile Detention Center.

This case is currently under investigation.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers or the Columbus Police Department.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.