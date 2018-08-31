Juveniles make short run to freedom

TUPELO (WCBI) – Four juveniles are back in custody following a brief escape Thursday evening. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson says the quartet overpowered a Juvenile detention center officer while they were being moved from on area to another. The four bolted toward the Fairpark and East main street areas. Two were caught around 9 near an Elizabeth Street business, the third arrested around 9;20 near an East Main Street car lot. Tupelo Police found the fourth juvenile during a traffic stop where he was riding in a stolen car. All four will be facing a series of new charges.