K-9 officer at Webster County Sheriff’s Department has died

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Webster County Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of a K-9 officer.

Zeus had been with the sheriff’s department since 2017.

You see him pictured here with his handler Sergeant Brandon Chaille.

Zeus is credited for leading to several drug arrests and hours of helping deputies get illegal drugs off the streets.

Zeus passed away Tuesday due to an unexpected illness.

