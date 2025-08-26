Kealy Shields visits West Point students at Bryan Public Library

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Children in West Point spent their afternoon learning about the adventures of broadcast journalism.

WCBI’s Kealy Shields stopped by the Bryan Public Library for Storytime.

Kealy read Brittany Slaughter’s “When I Grow Up I want to be a news anchor on TV”.

After Storytime, the kids learned how to operate a camera and hold a microphone. They even did a dance or two.

To find out when the next Storytime will be, check the Bryan Public Library’s Facebook page.

