Keep Tupelo beautiful paints sensory paths at gumtree park

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Keep Tupelo Beautiful teamed up with a downtown church to enhance Gum Tree Park.

Members of the First United Methodist Church of Tupelo youth group painted a sensory path on the sidewalk for various activities like hopscotch to motivate children to exercise.

Kathryn Rhea is the Director of Keep Tupelo Beautiful. Rhea said volunteers are essential in helping keep the community looking good.

“We work with a youth group. This one happens to be First United Methodist Church in downtown Tupelo. And so they provide volunteers. The kids come out. They do some service for the community, and we all enhance our community by doing different projects and enhance our parks,” said Rhea.

Rhea says the organization will continue interactive projects around the city.