Rain chances will increase over the next several days as we enter into a more active weather pattern. Some storms will be capable of producing gusty winds and heavy rain, with some areas picking up 1-3″ of rain by the weekend. More rain means our highs will be in the mid to upper 80s as opposed to the 90s.

- Advertisement -

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a shower or storm before midnight. Lows will be in the mid 70s with a light and variable wind.

MONDAY-TUESDAY: As we’ve seen for the last several days, there will be a chance of afternoon and evening pop-up storms on Monday and Tuesday. Not everyone will see rain, but the chance will be there. If you can manage to dodge the rain, you’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s with overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY-SATURDAY: Rain chances increase to 60%-70% each day from Wednesday into Saturday. Some storms could produce heavy rain and gusty winds. These increased rain chances mean our temperatures won’t be quite as hot, as temperatures only reach the mid to upper 80s each afternoon. 1-3″ of rain is possible depending on if you get caught under several downpours through the week. We’re not looking for a steady washout for 4 days straight, and there will be some dry periods, but just keep the umbrella with you.

SUNDAY: A cold front looks to pass through the area late Saturday night into Sunday, ending our rain chances for the most part. We’ll leave in a 30% chance for pop-up showers and storms for Sunday just in case, but in general, things look to trend drier. We’ll also be a little more comfortable temperature-wise with highs in the mid 80s.

Follow WCBI Weather on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram