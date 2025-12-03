Keeping the cooler temperatures

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We are staying dry for now, but rain is on the way for the end of the week. Temperatures will remain in the upper-40’s and lower-50’s.

WEDNESDAY: After a very chilly morning, our temperatures will climb to the upper-40’s. Some areas may hit the 50 degree mark, but it’ll feel cool outside regardless. Some cloud cover will persist, but the sun will reemerge later today.

WEDNESDAY EVENING: The Columbus Christmas Parade is tonight! If you have plans to attend, be sure to be prepared for the cold. We’ll be around 42 degrees at the start of the parade, and our temperatures will quickly drop into the 30’s during the festivities. Rain will hold off until later in the night.

THURSDAY: Expect to wake up to some rain on Thursday morning, before we dry out for the middle portion of the day. Then, more rain will come into our area on Thursday evening, lasting into Friday. High temperatures will again be in the upper-40’s.