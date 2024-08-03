COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Ending the week with a bang, as a few scattered showers and severe thunderstorms roll through the viewing area. We are going to be keeping the heat during the day and the warmth at night.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Heat advisories and warnings will likely expire/cancel at 7PM. Temperature are going to be slowly falling through to the middle 70s again tonight. Time frame for scattered showers and a few storms looks to go until about 8PM.

SATURDAY: The “cold” front will be slow to move through the viewing for the beginning of our weekend. High temperatures will be in the middle 90s. There will be a mix of sun and clouds. Conditions will be staying mostly dry. Overnight lows will fall into the low to middle 70s.

SUNDAY: High temps will continue in the middle 90s. Another day will be a mix of sun and clouds, staying mostly clear throughout most of the morning. No chance for rain for the end of the weekend. Lows are going to be back in the middle 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Heat sticks around! High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 90s. Overall staying mostly clear for the majority of the week, a few extra clouds will be adding back in towards the end of the week. Overnight temps will continue to be mild and muggy, in the middle 70s.