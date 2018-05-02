Keeping The Industry Training Rolling

MAYHEW, Miss. (WCBI) – The Magnolia State grows more competitive as industries roll into North East Mississippi.

With big success over the last few years the question now is ‘how do we keep up the momentum?’

- Advertisement -

“A nation that loses its manufacturing base is going to be in trouble,” said former University Of Alabama President Dr. Malcom Portera.

The Magnolia State has been fortunate.

“We really admire the job opportunity and the business located in our area over last 10 years,” said East Mississippi Community College Vice-president of Workforce Services Dr. Raj Shaunak.

Big Business like Yokohama, Paccar, Airbus, and Steel Dynamics.

Former University Of Alabama President Dr. Malcom Portera says the only way to keep them rolling into our area is to constantly.

“Develop our technological base because that’s what manufacturers are looking for these days. You look at manufacturing and realize typically for 1 manufacturing job created, there are 4 complementary jobs that are created. So, you have a huge leverage factor here,”said Portera.

Since 2003 industrial growth has created roughly 6,000 jobs for the area.

Portera says another key component is having the skilled workers for the job.

“Has to be qualified work force.You know that the computer is driving everything now and technology which ensured creative productivity are so important which means training and education of the work force is absolutely critical for the future,”said Portera.

Shaunak says attracting the business is one thing keeping the business is another thing.

“We need to make sure that our existing businesses are healthy. We want to keep them. We want to help them grow and we want them to have the right employees with the skills set needed for their particular business. It is business that’s wealth generators so we have to make sure that we serve our existing businesses as we look for other opportunities,”said Shaunak.

The latest industry headed to the Golden Triangle Area is Peco Foods which will locate in West Point .

It’s expected to bring 300 news jobs to the area.