Keeping the rain

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Showers and storms began this afternoon. The rain chance will stick with us through the weekend. Temperatures will be getting a bit cooler, eventually dropping into the upper 70s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: A few strong to severe storms occurred during the late afternoon. Rain showers and storms are likely to continue overnight, as the cold front stalls over northern Mississippi. Overnight lows will be mild, in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: The rain chance will continue for the middle of our week. Showers and a few rumbles of thunder will maintain through most of the day. Temperatures are going to be cooler, dropping into the upper 70s. Mild and humid conditions continue overnight, with lows in the middle 60s.

REST OF WEEK: The local forecast will continue to depend on the track of now Tropical Storm Helene. The NHC forecasts a major hurricane at landfall in the FL Big Bend sometime Thursday PM, with the bulk of the heavy rain spreading inland from there across Georgia and the Carolinas. Our upper low will wrap in dry air, and rain coverage looks to decrease to just isolated showers toward the end of the week. If the track of the storm shifts, our rain chances could increase or decrease. Stay tuned as we become more confident in the forecast!