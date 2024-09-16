Keeping the sky clear

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After an overcast and sprinkling start to our work week, changes are going to be on the way and will be looking bright! Temperatures will be on the warm up too.

MONDAY NIGHT: Heavier clouds holding on will keep overnight lows a bit more mild tonight. Temperatures will drop into the middle 60s.

TUESDAY: Expecting to start clearing out some of the clouds throughout the day. There will be a nice mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be warmer, heading back into the upper 80s. Conditions are looking dry, as the clouds start to work their way out. Low temps will drop into the low to middle 60s.

WEDNESDAY: A bit of a copy and paste forecast. Wednesday will not be much different than Tuesday. High temps will be in the upper 80s. Conditions will be mostly clear and dry. Lows will fall into the low to middle 60s.

END OF WEEK: Not much different. It is (thankfully) going to be a calm week. Highs continue in the upper 80s. Mix of sun and clouds. Lows drop again into the middle 60s.