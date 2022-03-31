Kemper Co. man indicted in connection to death of Macon woman

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Kemper County man is indicted in connection with the death of a Macon woman.

The grand jury in Noxubee County indicted Henry Benamon on murder and possession of a weapon charges.

State corrections officials also put a hold on Benamon because he was out of prison on probation from a previous conviction.

So, that means he remains in jail.

43-year-old Lisa Brooks was found dead in home July 17th of last year.

Investigators believe Brooks and Benamon were dating at the time.

Benamon was captured in Wilcox County, Alabama about ten days after Brooks was found.

No trial date has been set.