Kemper man indicted for murder in Noxubee Co.

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Kemper County man has been indicted for murder in Noxubee County.

The grand jury recently returned the indictment against Robert Jennings.

A trial date has not been set for the Scooba man.

The shooting happened this past January in Brooksville.

Police were first called to a car crash on Highway 145.

That’s when Rodriquez Pippin of Brooksville was found dead in the vehicle.

He died from a gunshot wound.

Jennings was arrested a short time later.

