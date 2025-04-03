Kemper man indicted for murder in Noxubee Co.
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Kemper County man has been indicted for murder in Noxubee County.
The grand jury recently returned the indictment against Robert Jennings.
A trial date has not been set for the Scooba man.
The shooting happened this past January in Brooksville.
Police were first called to a car crash on Highway 145.
That’s when Rodriquez Pippin of Brooksville was found dead in the vehicle.
He died from a gunshot wound.
Jennings was arrested a short time later.