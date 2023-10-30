Kenny Paul Geno faces 3rd indictment of federal child sex crime charge

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Booneville basketball coach is facing a third federal child sex crime charge.

He’s scheduled to have a hearing on the new allegation.

In the latest indictment, Kenny Paul Geno was accused of asking a minor to send sexually explicit images to him.

Prosecutors alleged the incidents happened from May 2019 through April 2021.

In the other two indictments, Geno was accused of recording a sexual encounter with one victim.

With the other victim, he was accused of asking for nude pictures or videos.

While associated with the Booneville High School basketball team, Geno was accused of sending inappropriate Snapchat messages to underage females asking for nude pictures, offering to buy and buying alcohol for them, and sending pictures of his private parts to the minors.

Prosecutors said there could be more unknown victims.

Geno played basketball for the University of Georgia from 2013 through 2017.

He is no longer employed with Booneville schools.

