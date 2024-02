Kentucky man pleads guilty to Lowndes County rape charge

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Kentucky man pleaded guilty to a Lowndes County rape charge.

39-year-old Sammy Sullivan must serve five years in prison.

He pleaded guilty to statutory rape in Lowndes County Circuit Court.

Court records showed the alleged incidents happened between December 2022 and January 2023.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X