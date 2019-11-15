Kenzo, a West Point K9 officer needs a ride

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- A local K9 team is finding it challenging to keep the streets safe because their patrol vehicle isn’t safe.

So, their community is getting creative to help them out.

It’s been a long two years for West Point Police Sergeant Arnie Cade and his K9 partner Kenzo.

Inadequate equipment and budgets have made it hard for them to get their job done.

“We’ve had issues with the vehicle overheating. The internal temperature that car raises in Kenzo’s life’s in jeopardy. We’ve had the current issues we’re having now is the car cuts off driving down the road,” said Cade.

The issues are not only inconvenient but also dangerous.

“It’s got electrical issues, cut the blue lights on to make a traffic stop and spark shoot out from under the bottom of it, they’ve not been able to determine where that’s coming from. So luckily, we’ve been blessed with some cooler weather where I don’t have to run the air conditioner. But it’s in pretty bad shape,” said Cade.

Now a nonprofit from Florida is joining the effort.

“We are trying to raise money to replace Kenzo’s K9 unit his vehicle. They’re called K9’s United. Miss Debbie Johnson is spearheading this. She’s trying to launch a campaign which actually started about two weeks ago, to help people to donate the money in order for her to purchase the vehicle,” said Cade.

The goal is $35,000 for the new vehicle and gear. So far over, they’ve managed to secure 7,000 of that.

Social media has helped take the campaign to the next level, and people from all over the country and the world are donating.

“It means everything. I spend more time with Kenzo; than I do my own family, we’re either working or training, and to know that his life’s in my hands and not be able to ensure his safety. It’s tough stuff, how long,” said Cade.

For more information on how you can donate, visit the K9s United website or Kenzo’s Instagram.