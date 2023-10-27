Kerr-McGee clean up discussions continue with residents and officials

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Conversations continue with residents about the cleanup at the former Kerr-McGee site in Columbus.

Thursday evening, city officials and residents heard presentations from Greenfield Environmental Trust Group, an environmental response organization out of Georgia.

The group presented plans for containing leftover contamination at the site and possible future use for the property.

Kerr-McGee operated a wood treatment facility in the Memphistown neighborhood of Columbus.

The wood-treating process used creosote and other chemicals. Kerr-McGee and its predecessors released contaminants into the soil and groundwater.

In 2011, the Multistate Environmental Response Trust assumed responsibility for owning and managing the Site as part of a bankruptcy settlement.

WCBI reported last year that The Multistate Trust is working with the EPA and MDEQ to clean up site-related contamination and facilitate safe reuse of the site.

