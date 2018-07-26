Kerr-McGee One Year Anniversary Ceremony

COLUMBUS, Miss.(WCBI) – It has been a year since the completion of clean up efforts for the old Kerr-McGee Chemical Corporation site and surrounding areas.

Thursday, several environmental protection entities gathered on plant property to celebrate a year of clean soil and ground water in the area.

For decades residents who lived near the plant were exposed to a dangerous chemical, Creosote, used to make railroad ties.

Since the plant’s closure in 2003 the impacts on the community has been great.

Collaborating officials say they’re so excited to make it to this day and so thankful for the community they’ve worked in.

“Because the community has been here even longer than we have and so, when they measure the length of time it’s a much longer time frame than what we’ve done. So, it’s really exciting to see this clean up work starting. It means it’s a new day,” said Greenfield Environmental Multi-state Trust Director Lauri Gorton.

“Most of all this community has been patient. This community has been steadfast in their desire to have a comprehensive clean up. They have just been excellent to work with. They’ve kept us on task and I want to thank the community and all the partners for their efforts and where we are today,” said Superfund Task Director Franklin Hill.

The next project on deck is the pine yard project. It kicked off July 23rd.