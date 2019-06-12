Kevin Durant confirms he ruptured his Achilles tendon

According to The Athletic, Durant traveled to New York on Tuesday for a medical evaluation of the Achilles injury. An Achilles tear is a severe, season-ending injury that will cause him to miss the rest of the NBA Finals and likely all of next season. The 30-year-old superstar is scheduled to become a free agent this summer, commanding a contract up to the $200 million maximum value.
Before injuring his calf during the Warriors’ second round series versus the Houston Rockets, Durant had been averaging over 30 points per game in the 2019 playoffs.
Following Monday night’s game, a visibly emotional Warriors president of basketball operations Bob Myers spoke to the media in Toronto, confirming that Durant sustained an Achilles injury but saying that the full extent of the injury was not yet known.
The Warriors won Game 5 of the NBA Finals 106-105 to set up a Game 6 in Oakland, California on Thursday night. The Raptors lead the series three games to two, and are seeking their first championship in franchise history. The Warriors are the defending NBA champions, having won in 2015 as well as 2017 and 2018.