Key diplomat set to testify in impeachment inquiry — live updates

Washington— A key State Department official is slated to testify Tuesday before the House committees leading the impeachment probe as lawmakers return to Capitol Hill after a two-week break.

George Kent, the deputy assistant secretary of state in the European and Eurasian bureau, is scheduled to be deposed before the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight committees. In emails from last spring provided to Congress by the State Department inspector general earlier this month, Kent expressed concerns about the administration’s efforts to oust Marie Yovanovitch, then the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.

Fiona Hill, the former senior director for Russia at the National Security Council, testified Monday behind closed doors in a marathon session lasting more than 10 hours.

Details about her precise testimony were scarce, but she had been expected to tell lawmakers that Rudy Giuliani and Gordon Sondland, the U.S ambassador to the E.U., actively avoided her and the National Security Council process and ran their own Ukraine policy, a source familiar with the matter told CBS News.

Members of Congress are return to Washington on Tuesday as the committees leading the impeachment inquiry — Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight and Reform –prepare to hear testimony from numerous officials about the administration’s dealings with Ukraine.

On Friday, Yovanovitch told lawmakers that she had done nothing wrong and refuted each of the accusations against her leveled by Giuliani and the president’s allies.

According to her prepared remarks, obtained by the Washington Post, Yovanovitch denied allegations that she had directed a Ukrainian official to refrain from investigating corruption, and she defended her record against attacks by Mr. Trump and Giuliani, his personal attorney. She said she had never called on any official in Ukraine not to investigate “actual corruption” and denied she had ever created a “‘do not prosecute'” list.

She also denied she had ever been “disloyal” to Mr. Trump and added that the Obama administration never asked her to help with the Clinton campaign or work against the Trump campaign.

Yovanovitch also said her ouster as ambassador came as a surprise, and said that the deputy secretary of state explained to her that there had been a “concerted campaign against” her, and the State Department had been under pressure to remove her since 2018.