Key to Columbus awarded to Kylin Hill after challenging lawmakers on flag

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- He is known for his skill on the football field. Now, Kylin Hill is known as a change maker.

The Columbus High School graduate and Mississippi State running back was honored Tuesday evening at the Columbus City Council meeting.

Hill challenged state lawmakers to make a change to the state flag on his social media accounts. The former flag included a Confederate symbol.

At the time, Hill said he would not represent the state of Mississippi until changes were made.

Mississippi State University immediately supported Hill.

And the coaches across all sports and from all of the universities and colleges met in Jackson to lobby legislators to remove the flag.

Hill’s work to that end was recognized by Columbus Mayor Robert Smith and the Columbus City Council.

They were joined by District Attorney Scott Colom and MSU Athletic Director John Cohen.

“Especially a lot of older people, they tell me all the time how much that flag means to them coming down, so I affected a lot of people in a positive way and that’s good,” said Hill.

“I think it’s an incredible observance of somebody who showed tremendous courage and boldness and we are tremendously proud of Kylin Hill,” said MSU Athletic Director John Cohen.

The historic vote to change the flag came on June 28th. The Governor signed the bill into law on June 30th.