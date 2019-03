EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – Not all traffic stops are good but this one here will put a smile on your face.

Eupora police officer Quidell pulled this young man over for speeding.

When he got to the car the officer says he noticed he didn’t have on his seat belt, he an open container of milk, and tried to get way.

He was ticketed for both and given a court date.

The video is too cute not to share.

Which by they way, it’s been shared nearly 13,000 times and viewed more than 500,000.