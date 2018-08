TUPELO (WCBI) – A Tupelo man faces felony kidnapping charges and a series of traffic charges after a Monday evening abduction in Tupelo.

52 year old Milton Rogers is accused of grabbing the woman at Ballard Park and then fleeing along West Main street into Tupelo. Rogers hit multiple cars before he eventually wrecked in the parking lot of the Thomas Street post office.

The victim is now home after being examined at the hospital for minor injuries.