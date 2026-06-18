Kids across Mississippi participate in 2026 Youth Art Contest

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Kids from across the state put their artistic skills to the test for the 2026 Youth Art Contest.

This is an annual event hosted by the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Marine Foundation

MDWFP announced Mack Hutson, Willow Kinkead, Wesley Clark, and Charlsie Johnson as first-place winners in their category.

Over 1500 students submitted their work to MDWFP’s Visitor Education Center.

To view the full gallery, visit mdwfp.com/visitor.

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