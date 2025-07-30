Houston Fire Academy for Kids features fun activities and life saving lessons

Annual kids fire academy gives youngsters a behind the scenes look at what it takes to be a firefighter

HOUSTON, MISS. (WCBI) – Each class in this academy is packed with demonstrations, such as this one by the Natchez Trace Electric Power Association, using a hot dog to show the dangers of live power lines.

Students also heard about ATV safety, and they saw how 911 dispatches firefighters to a call.

The fire academy for kids meets for three sessions at the Houston Fire Department. Students range in age from eight to 13. Houston Fire Chief Jonathan Blankenship says the camp is not only fun, but also promotes safe practices, such as having a fire escape plan at home, and the importance of a working smoke detector.

“This particular week, every cadet goes home with a smoke alarm, which is sponsored by one of our businesses here in town,” Chief Blankenship said.

This is the seventeenth year for Houston’s Fire Academy for Kids, and campers don’t have to pay anything thanks to the support from the community.

“We can’t thank them enough. We do try and put out a thank you on our Facebook post. They make this happen, and I tell you one thing. We really enjoy hearing stories from grown-ups when kids get home at the end of the week. They teach them fire safety,” Blankenship said.

The junior cadets are learning a lot.

“Stay away from fire. Even when your house is burning down, whatever. Never go in house when it is burning down. Even if you forget your phone,” said Cadet Haley.

“You need to know your address. So, if house catches on fire you can call 911 and tell them your address,” said Cadet Addie.

If you see a wire, what are you supposed to do?

“Not touch it,” said Cadet Sophia.

Each class wraps up with a quiz and cadets will have a special graduation party on Thursday evening, July 31.

Chief Blankenship says the fire academy for kids is also a great tool to recruit future firefighters and first responders.