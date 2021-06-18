SALTILLO, MISS. (WCBI) – Kids in the Saltillo area will have a chance to visit with first responders during an annual event this weekend.

Police, firefighters, EMS, and law officers from other agencies will take part in this year’s “Kids ” N Cops.”

It all takes place at Saltillo High School Saturday morning. People will be able to drive through and visit with officers and first responders from across the area.

The event began as a way to bridge relations between the community and police and has grown every year.

“Yes, we are to protect, but there’s also that part of serving, so it is two-fold, the community expects from us but we also expect from the community, in between those two things we gotta work together,” said Deundra Poole, Public Information Officer with the Saltillo Police Department.

“Kids N Cops’ runs from ten until noon Saturday at Saltillo High School. There will be bouncy houses, along with many vendors at the event.