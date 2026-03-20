Kids work on original designs for upcoming Fashion Show at Columbus Arts Council

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Students in the area are enjoying the last bit of spring break by bringing their creative ideas to life.

Today at Sim Scott Community Center, children ages 6 through 13 got to work on their own original designs for an upcoming fashion show at the Columbus Arts Council – The Book Page Competition.

With donations from Friendly City Books, attendees used old book pages and newspaper pages to create material such as purses, dresses, hats, and more.

Local seamstresses were on hand to help out.

Director of Columbus Parks and Recreation Greg Lewis said, in partnership with the arts council, they are trying to introduce young minds to things they may not have done before.

He said these activities give them a different type of outlet to use their skillset over spring break and discover new interests they may have.

“An idle mind is the devil’s workshop. So, this gives them something to do, and I can tell you on this book page and newspaper page, they have become very creative. Instead of watching TV or playing games, they’ve been focusing on what kind of design they can create. So, this is something a little different from sports, but it’s something that has really engaged our children. I think it engaged their parents as well because parents are helping, and grandparents are helping. I think this creates more creativity, and it’s all about art,” said Lewis.

“To provide students with this kind of activity helps them to use their brains and be more creative. I’m looking for this experience; the kids really do have things to offer, but they are not being challenged. I would love to see more of this. I’m just being a facilitator with these children, and they are coming up with their own ideas. I think that’s wonderful,” said seamstress Laura Chalmers.

The Book Page Competition will be held on March 31 at 5:30 p.m. at the Columbus Arts Council.

For more information, reach out to the arts council at (662)328-2787.

Awards will be given out at the fashion show.

Lewis said they hope to make this an annual event.

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